National League
Sutton United 3-2 Chester

Sutton moved top of the National League with a narrow home victory over relegation-threatened Chester.

Harry Beautyman gave the U's the lead in the 13th minute when he smartly turned his marker to fire into the corner.

Sutton had a goal disallowed 15 minutes later when Byron Harrison's header was ruled out for offside but the forward made up for it just before half-time with a tap-in from a corner.

Chester pulled one back on the hour when James Akintunde won a foul and then got on the end of the resulting free-kick.

However, Ross Stearn's 25-yard shot into the top corner regained Sutton's two-goal cushion 11 minutes from time.

The visitors set up a tense finale when Harry White converted a 87th-minute penalty after Akintunde was upended, but Sutton held on to leapfrog Macclesfield on goal difference.

Cash-strapped Chester were playing their first game since allowing top scorer Ross Hannah to join National League North side Southport on loan for the rest of the season in midweek.

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 4BeckwithBooked at 59mins
  • 5JohnBooked at 90mins
  • 19Thomas
  • 8Davis
  • 6CollinsSubstituted forThomasat 56'minutes
  • 15Eastmond
  • 20WrightSubstituted forDundasat 62'minutes
  • 30BolarinwaBooked at 70mins
  • 31BeautymanSubstituted forStearnat 23'minutes
  • 34Harrison

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 11Cadogan
  • 14Dundas
  • 22Walton
  • 32Stearn

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 15Hobson
  • 18Jones
  • 27RobertsBooked at 90mins
  • 35AndersonBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRowe-Turnerat 46'minutes
  • 6Astles
  • 2HallsBooked at 90mins
  • 22CrawfordBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMahonat 77'minutes
  • 20Akintunde
  • 9White
  • 16VoseBooked at 45minsSubstituted forArcherat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rowe-Turner
  • 7Mahon
  • 17Dawson
  • 30Archer
  • 33Jaaskelainen
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
2,195

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 3, Chester FC 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 3, Chester FC 2.

Booking

Andy Halls (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Louis John (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gary Roberts (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 3, Chester FC 2. Harry White (Chester FC).

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 3, Chester FC 1. Ross Stearn (Sutton United).

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Craig Mahon replaces Tom Crawford.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Jordan Archer replaces Dominic Vose.

Booking

Tom Crawford (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tom Bolarinwa (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Tommy Wright.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 2, Chester FC 1. James Akintunde (Chester FC).

Booking

Dean Beckwith (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Aswad Thomas replaces Jamie Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Lathanial Rowe-Turner replaces Myles Anderson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 2, Chester FC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 2, Chester FC 0.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 2, Chester FC 0. Byron Harrison (Sutton United).

Booking

Dominic Vose (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Ross Stearn replaces Harry Beautyman.

Booking

Myles Anderson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, Chester FC 0. Harry Beautyman (Sutton United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

