National League
Aldershot15:00Boreham Wood
Venue: The EBB Stadium, England

Aldershot Town v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5Evans
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 22Reynolds
  • 20Kinsella
  • 16Gallagher
  • 19McDonnell
  • 7Fenelon
  • 10McClure
  • 15McQuoid

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 9Rendell
  • 18Rowe
  • 21Fowler
  • 27Taylor

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 3Woodards
  • 7Shakes
  • 23Doe
  • 17Turley
  • 4Ricketts
  • 8Champion
  • 10Murtagh
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 25Ferrier

Substitutes

  • 5Harfield
  • 20Folivi
  • 21Burbidge
  • 22Thomas
  • 24Davey
Referee:
Joseph Johnson

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield38219853411272
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Boreham Wood381714753351865
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh381016125461-746
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United381113144657-1146
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow36912154350-739
21Solihull Moors38109194053-1339
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

Top Stories