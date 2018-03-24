Leyton Orient 3-0 Woking

National League
Leyton Orient3Woking0

Macauley Bonne bagged a first-half brace as Leyton Orient beat Woking to earn their first National League home win since Boxing Day.

After Jason Banton had struck the crossbar for Woking moments earlier, Bonne opened the scoring in the 10th minute, converting at the second attempt following a Joey Jones error.

Bonne doubled Orient's lead from the penalty spot seven minutes later after Jones felled James Brophy, taking his tally for the season to 18.

Woking - now winless on the road in 12 games - were forced to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men, Regan Charles-Cook being taken off on a stretcher with all three subs having been used.

The home side made the numerical advantage count as they wrapped the game up 10 minutes from time, Brophy firing the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5ElokobiBooked at 49mins
  • 23ClayBooked at 25mins
  • 36Ling
  • 18Coulson
  • 7McAnuffSubstituted forKoromaat 82'minutes
  • 26Brophy
  • 31Adams
  • 9BonneSubstituted forMooneyat 90+3'minutes
  • 24HarroldSubstituted forHolmanat 6'minutesBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 10Mooney
  • 19Koroma
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 29Holman

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 3Ralph
  • 21YoungSubstituted forEdwardsat 62'minutes
  • 11Charles-CookBooked at 45mins
  • 5Staunton
  • 4JonesBooked at 16mins
  • 10Banton
  • 9Theophanous
  • 22FerdinandBooked at 56mins
  • 14Saraiva
  • 12Carter

Substitutes

  • 2Ramsay
  • 15Wynter
  • 23Cook
  • 25Young
  • 29Edwards
Referee:
Savvas Yianni
Attendance:
5,673

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 3, Woking 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 3, Woking 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Macauley Bonne.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces Jobi McAnuff.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 3, Woking 0. James Brophy (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jonathan Edwards replaces Matt Young.

Booking

Kane Ferdinand (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

George Elokobi (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 2, Woking 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 2, Woking 0.

Booking

Regan Charles-Cook (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dan Holman (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Woking 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Joey Jones (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Woking 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Dan Holman replaces Matt Harrold.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United39219960421872
2Macclesfield38219853411272
3Tranmere3919101065402567
4Wrexham391716646301667
5Aldershot391813860451567
6Boreham Wood391714853371665
7Dover391713952331964
8Fylde3916111271512059
9Ebbsfleet38141594943657
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red38159145751654
12Maidenhead United391213145258-649
13Gateshead3611151051391248
14Leyton Orient391211164650-447
15Halifax391114144249-747
16Eastleigh381016125461-746
17Maidstone United391113154658-1246
18Woking39128194763-1644
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow37913154350-740
21Solihull Moors391010194053-1340
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester39613203464-3031
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

