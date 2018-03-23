National League
Wrexham15:00Maidstone United
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Maidstone United

James Jennings is available for Wrexham after serving a suspension against Chester and Woking in their last two.

Manny Smith could also return to the side after missing the match at Woking with a hip injury in Andy Davies' first match since being confirmed as Wrexham boss for the remainder of the season.

Maidstone's players had a session this week with Roberto Forzoni, a sports psychologist who worked with West Ham.

Maidstone are 16th in the National League while Wrexham are fifth.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th March 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers12:15EastleighEastleigh
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • BarrowBarrow15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WokingWoking
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00ChesterChester
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00GuiseleyGuiseley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield38219853411272
2Sutton United38209957401769
3Boreham Wood381714753351865
4Tranmere3818101062392364
5Wrexham381616645301564
6Aldershot381713858451364
7Dover381712952331963
8Fylde3816111171492259
9Ebbsfleet37141494842656
10Bromley3615101158441455
11Dag & Red37149145551451
12Gateshead3611151051391248
13Maidenhead United381212145157-648
14Eastleigh371016115358-546
15Halifax381113144249-746
16Maidstone United381113144657-1146
17Leyton Orient381111164350-744
18Woking38128184760-1344
19Hartlepool381012164456-1242
20Barrow36912154350-739
21Solihull Moors38109194053-1339
22Torquay38710213462-2831
23Chester38613193261-2931
24Guiseley37511213269-3726
View full National League table

