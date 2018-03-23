Wrexham v Maidstone United

James Jennings is available for Wrexham after serving a suspension against Chester and Woking in their last two.

Manny Smith could also return to the side after missing the match at Woking with a hip injury in Andy Davies' first match since being confirmed as Wrexham boss for the remainder of the season.

Maidstone's players had a session this week with Roberto Forzoni, a sports psychologist who worked with West Ham.

Maidstone are 16th in the National League while Wrexham are fifth.