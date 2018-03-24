FC Halifax Town 0-0 Solihull Moors

National League
FC Halifax missed the chance to put more daylight between themselves and fourth-bottom Solihull as they drew 0-0 at the Shay.

Mike Fondop-Talom missed the home side's best chances, with the striker sent clean through in the first half after a slip by Fiacre Kelleher. The 24-year-old had time and space inside the box but skied his shot.

Things got worse for the Guiseley loanee when he went down while rounding Solihull goalkeeper Max O'Leary only to be booked for simulation.

Matthew Brown came agonisingly close to opening the scoring for Halifax in the second half as his 70th-minute header hit a post.

Both keepers pulled off heroics in the closing stages. Sam Johnson made a point-blank save to keep out George Carline's headed effort, before O'Leary denied Fondop-Talom again five minutes from time.

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 24HansonSubstituted forGrahamat 54'minutes
  • 3Wilde
  • 8Hotte
  • 5Brown
  • 11McManus
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forHibbsat 70'minutes
  • 22Collins
  • 33Fondop-TalomBooked at 37mins
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 7Kosylo

Substitutes

  • 9Denton
  • 10Oliver
  • 13Nicholson
  • 20Hibbs
  • 21Graham

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 6Williams
  • 26Daly
  • 30Kelleher
  • 18Reckord
  • 22GreenBooked at 9mins
  • 7Sterling-James
  • 25CarlineBooked at 76mins
  • 4Carter
  • 9YussufSubstituted forHyltonat 62'minutes
  • 37ThomasSubstituted forReidat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Green
  • 10Hylton
  • 11Lait
  • 12Reid
  • 35Martinez
Referee:
Marc Edwards
Attendance:
1,849

Live Text

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Alex Reid (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Kwame Thomas.

Booking

George Carline (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Connor Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jermaine Hylton replaces Adi Yussuf.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Sam Graham replaces Jacob Hanson.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Mike Fondop-Talom (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Paul Green (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

