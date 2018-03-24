FC Halifax Town 0-0 Solihull Moors

FC Halifax missed the chance to put more daylight between themselves and fourth-bottom Solihull as they drew 0-0 at the Shay.

Mike Fondop-Talom missed the home side's best chances, with the striker sent clean through in the first half after a slip by Fiacre Kelleher. The 24-year-old had time and space inside the box but skied his shot.

Things got worse for the Guiseley loanee when he went down while rounding Solihull goalkeeper Max O'Leary only to be booked for simulation.

Matthew Brown came agonisingly close to opening the scoring for Halifax in the second half as his 70th-minute header hit a post.

Both keepers pulled off heroics in the closing stages. Sam Johnson made a point-blank save to keep out George Carline's headed effort, before O'Leary denied Fondop-Talom again five minutes from time.

