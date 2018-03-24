Match ends, Morton 2, Brechin City 0.
Greenock Morton 2-0 Brechin City
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Brechin City were relegated from the Championship without winning a game after John Baird struck twice to move Morton up to third place.
With seven matches to go, City are the first UK club to suffer the drop and the only one without a league success.
The part-time visitors, who have amassed just four points from 29 games, missed a golden chance when Paul McLean headed wide from close range.
Baird then nodded in from a corner and added a neat, clipped strike.
City goalkeeper Graeme Smith was kept busy, as he has been for much of the season, and had to be replaced late on after a challenge from Bob McHugh.
Smith made excellent stops to deny Gary Oliver and Gary Fraser before an incredible miss from McLean.
The Brechin defender somehow failed to hit the target from inside the six yard box after the home defence went to sleep at a set-piece.
Smith saved again from Michael Tidser shortly before half time but was beaten on 50 minutes when Baird, on an emergency loan from Inverness CT, met Fraser's corner to head in his first goal for the Greenock club.
His second arrived on 72 minutes when he ran on to a Scott Tiffoney angled pass and lifted a shot beyond the advancing Smith, which went in via the post.
'It's been a challenge'
Brechin were promoted via the play-offs last season after finishing fourth in League One.
"It's been a challenge and confidence does take a hit," admitted manager Darren Dods before kick-off at Cappielow.
"We've worked hard and been unfortunate six or seven times this season when we've probably played the best we could and not got the win.
"It's getting harder and harder for part-time teams to compete in the Championship."
Morton boss Jim Duffy applauded Brechin's "terrific attitude", saying: "It must be so difficult for the players being down there for so long but all credit to them for rolling up their sleeves and giving everything. No one can criticise them for lack of effort.
"It wasn't a pretty game but we dominated from start to finish and Graeme Smith has made three or four great saves.
"We just needed to stay focused and keep our concentration and we got two good goals in the second half."
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 26IredaleSubstituted forStrappat 88'minutes
- 12Tidser
- 3MurdochBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRossat 74'minutes
- 23Fraser
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
- 18BairdSubstituted forMcHughat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McHugh
- 16Strapp
- 17Russell
- 19Gasparotto
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- 25Ross
Brechin
- 1SmithSubstituted forO'Neilat 85'minutes
- 29Smith
- 20Crighton
- 2McLean
- 11Watt
- 7Tapping
- 21SinclairSubstituted forMackinat 69'minutes
- 8Graham
- 3DyerBooked at 76mins
- 16Morrison
- 10LayneSubstituted forOrsiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fusco
- 6Dale
- 14Lynas
- 15Spark
- 18Orsi
- 19O'Neil
- 22Mackin
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 1,831
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 2, Brechin City 0.
Attempt missed. Frank Ross (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Lewis Strapp replaces Jack Iredale.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bob McHugh (Morton) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Patrick O'Neil replaces Graeme Smith because of an injury.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Kalvin Orsi replaces Isaac Layne.
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces John Baird.
Booking
Willie Dyer (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Fraser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Frank Ross replaces Andy Murdoch.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Brechin City 0. John Baird (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Tiffoney.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Dylan Mackin replaces Jordan Sinclair.
Booking
Andy Murdoch (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Morton).
Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Watt (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.