Greenock Morton 2-0 Brechin City

Brechin City goalkeeper Graeme Smith made several good saves before he was injured

Brechin City were relegated from the Championship without winning a game after John Baird struck twice to move Morton up to third place.

With seven matches to go, City are the first UK club to suffer the drop and the only one without a league success.

The part-time visitors, who have amassed just four points from 29 games, missed a golden chance when Paul McLean headed wide from close range.

Baird then nodded in from a corner and added a neat, clipped strike.

City goalkeeper Graeme Smith was kept busy, as he has been for much of the season, and had to be replaced late on after a challenge from Bob McHugh.

Smith made excellent stops to deny Gary Oliver and Gary Fraser before an incredible miss from McLean.

The Brechin defender somehow failed to hit the target from inside the six yard box after the home defence went to sleep at a set-piece.

Smith saved again from Michael Tidser shortly before half time but was beaten on 50 minutes when Baird, on an emergency loan from Inverness CT, met Fraser's corner to head in his first goal for the Greenock club.

His second arrived on 72 minutes when he ran on to a Scott Tiffoney angled pass and lifted a shot beyond the advancing Smith, which went in via the post.

'It's been a challenge'

Brechin were promoted via the play-offs last season after finishing fourth in League One.

"It's been a challenge and confidence does take a hit," admitted manager Darren Dods before kick-off at Cappielow.

"We've worked hard and been unfortunate six or seven times this season when we've probably played the best we could and not got the win.

"It's getting harder and harder for part-time teams to compete in the Championship."

Morton boss Jim Duffy applauded Brechin's "terrific attitude", saying: "It must be so difficult for the players being down there for so long but all credit to them for rolling up their sleeves and giving everything. No one can criticise them for lack of effort.

"It wasn't a pretty game but we dominated from start to finish and Graeme Smith has made three or four great saves.

"We just needed to stay focused and keep our concentration and we got two good goals in the second half."