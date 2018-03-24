Match ends, Queen of the South 3, Livingston 3.
Queen of the South 3-3 Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Nikolay Todorov's late strike rescued a point for Queen of the South in a thrilling Scottish Championship encounter with Livingston in Dumfries.
Queens had led 2-0 when Joe Thomson and Lyndon Dykes netted in the first half.
Rafa de Vita reduced the arrears before the interval, then captain Craig Halkett levelled for the visitors.
Replacement Ryan Hardie, who played for Scotland Under-21 against Andorra on Friday, nudged Livi ahead for the first time, but Todorov salvaged a draw.
Livingston remain second in the league table, 11 points adrift of leaders St Mirren, who have played a game fewer.
Queens sit sixth, three points shy of the play-off positions, having played three more games than fourth-placed Dundee United.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2RooneyBooked at 67mins
- 4Fordyce
- 6Cameron
- 3Marshall
- 16ToddSubstituted forLyleat 73'minutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Jacobs
- 10ThomasSubstituted forTodorovat 81'minutes
- 25DykesBooked at 71minsSubstituted forCarmichaelat 74'minutes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 8Rankin
- 9Lyle
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 21Carmichael
- 24Mercer
- 34Lyle
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 5BuchananSubstituted forByrneat 45'minutes
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 31Gallagher
- 8Pittman
- 14Jacobs
- 17RobinsonSubstituted forHardieat 57'minutes
- 18MillerSubstituted forCaddenat 78'minutes
- 3Longridge
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 6Byrne
- 7Mullin
- 9Hardie
- 10Boyd
- 11Cadden
- 20Maley
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 1,153
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Livingston 3.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Livingston 3. Nikolay Todorov (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Derek Lyle.
Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Queen of the South).
Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Nikolay Todorov replaces Dom Thomas.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Callum Fordyce.
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nicky Cadden replaces Lee Miller.
Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Daniel Carmichael replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Josh Todd.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Leighfield.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Shaun Byrne.
Booking
Shaun Rooney (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Livingston 3. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raffaele De Vita.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Ryan Hardie replaces Scott Robinson.
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Kyle Cameron (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Miller (Livingston).
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).