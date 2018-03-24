Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1Dunfermline1

Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic

Scott McDonald scores
Scott McDonald diverted James Craigen's clearance goalward to level for Dundee United

Dundee United slipped to fourth in the Championship despite recovering from a goal down against Dunfermline.

Scott Fraser and Tam Scobbie threatened for the hosts in the first half and Declan McManus came close for the visitors when he struck the post.

Nicky Clark fired the visitors ahead from close range in the second half.

But Scott McDonald soon equalised when an attempted clearance by James Craigen ricocheted into the net off the United attacker.

Sam Stanton and McDonald had efforts as the Tangerines tried to get a winner.

Csaba Laszlo's side fall a point below Greenock Morton into the final promotion play-off place, though the Tangerines have three games in hand over Jim Duffy's team.

Dunfermline remain two points behind Dundee United and are still a point above Queen of the South.

Bilel Mohsni and Nicky Clark
Bilel Mohsni (left) made his Dundee United debut while his former Rangers team-mate Clark scored the opener

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 29Ralston
  • 91Mohsni
  • 3ScobbieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDurnanat 45'minutes
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Flood
  • 28SmithSubstituted forMcMullanat 78'minutes
  • 2Murdoch
  • 10FraserSubstituted forSlaterat 56'minutes
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 4Durnan
  • 7McMullan
  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 11King
  • 15Slater
  • 21Mehmet
  • 24Gillespie

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5MorrisBooked at 51mins
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3MartinBooked at 41mins
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 31BeadlingBooked at 85mins
  • 26Vincent
  • 28CraigenSubstituted forWedderburnat 73'minutes
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
5,830

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.

Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Craig Slater (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Anthony Ralston (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Mark Durnan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Paul McMullan replaces Matthew Smith.

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces James Craigen.

Attempt missed. Willo Flood (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt saved. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).

Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Craig Slater replaces Scott Fraser.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren28203552292363
2Livingston291410547311652
3Morton301210840281246
4Dundee Utd2713683834445
5Dunfermline301110944311343
6Queen of Sth30119104745242
7Falkirk28810103140-934
8Inverness CT2687113132-131
9Dumbarton2769121933-1427
10Brechin2904251965-464
View full Scottish Championship table

