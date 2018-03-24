Match ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic
Dundee United slipped to fourth in the Championship despite recovering from a goal down against Dunfermline.
Scott Fraser and Tam Scobbie threatened for the hosts in the first half and Declan McManus came close for the visitors when he struck the post.
Nicky Clark fired the visitors ahead from close range in the second half.
But Scott McDonald soon equalised when an attempted clearance by James Craigen ricocheted into the net off the United attacker.
Sam Stanton and McDonald had efforts as the Tangerines tried to get a winner.
Csaba Laszlo's side fall a point below Greenock Morton into the final promotion play-off place, though the Tangerines have three games in hand over Jim Duffy's team.
Dunfermline remain two points behind Dundee United and are still a point above Queen of the South.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 29Ralston
- 91Mohsni
- 3ScobbieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDurnanat 45'minutes
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 16Flood
- 28SmithSubstituted forMcMullanat 78'minutes
- 2Murdoch
- 10FraserSubstituted forSlaterat 56'minutes
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 4Durnan
- 7McMullan
- 9Mikkelsen
- 11King
- 15Slater
- 21Mehmet
- 24Gillespie
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5MorrisBooked at 51mins
- 6Ashcroft
- 3MartinBooked at 41mins
- 7Higginbotham
- 31BeadlingBooked at 85mins
- 26Vincent
- 28CraigenSubstituted forWedderburnat 73'minutes
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 5,830
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Craig Slater (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Anthony Ralston (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mark Durnan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Paul McMullan replaces Matthew Smith.
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces James Craigen.
Attempt missed. Willo Flood (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Craig Slater replaces Scott Fraser.