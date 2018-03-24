Scottish League One
Ayr4Queen's Park0

Ayr United v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 20Ruddy
  • 26Reid
  • 5Rose
  • 28Bell
  • 3BoyleBooked at 83mins
  • 11McDaidBooked at 80mins
  • 8Crawford
  • 27KerrSubstituted forMooreat 50'minutes
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 61'minutes
  • 7MoffatBooked at 66mins
  • 17ShanklandSubstituted forFauldsat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 18Faulds
  • 24Murphy

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2Millen
  • 5CumminsBooked at 68mins
  • 6McGheeSubstituted forSummersat 46'minutes
  • 3Gibson
  • 7LeitchSubstituted forMillerat 70'minutes
  • 8DochertyBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 70'minutes
  • 4Fotheringham
  • 10Brady
  • 11Burns
  • 9Keena

Substitutes

  • 12Orr
  • 14Donnelly
  • 15Summers
  • 16Green
  • 17Foy
  • 18Mortimer
  • 19Miller
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
1,600

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Ayr United 4, Queen's Park 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ayr United 4, Queen's Park 0.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).

Ross Millen (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Reid.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).

Booking

Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Attempt blocked. Alistair Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Stuart Faulds replaces Lawrence Shankland.

Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 4, Queen's Park 0. Craig Moore (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Ayr United. Craig McGuffie draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Robbie Leitch.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Donnelly replaces Dominic Docherty.

Booking

Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).

Booking

Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr31214683354867
2Raith Rovers30187558312761
3Alloa31148950391150
4Arbroath30147958431549
5Stranraer31125145060-1041
6East Fife30123154251-939
7Airdrieonians31910124254-1237
8Forfar3194183660-2431
9Albion3076175571-1627
10Queen's Park3168173666-3026
