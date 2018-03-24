Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, East Fife 0.
Forfar Athletic v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 5Travis
- 4Malone
- 3Whyte
- 7MacKintosh
- 6Millar
- 8Dingwall
- 11AitkenBooked at 51minsSubstituted forTrialistat 90+3'minutes
- 9HilsonSubstituted forHurstat 80'minutes
- 10EastonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMaciverat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Maciver
- 15Hurst
- 16McNaughton
- 17Starkey
- 18Trialist
- 21Adam
East Fife
- 21MacKenzie
- 2Dunsmore
- 17Allardice
- 5Page
- 18LintonBooked at 59mins
- 19ThomsonSubstituted forKnoxat 80'minutes
- 15MillarSubstituted forWilkieat 60'minutes
- 12McManus
- 7Lamont
- 10SmithSubstituted forJonesat 68'minutes
- 9DugganBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 4Kane
- 6Watson
- 8Slattery
- 11Wilkie
- 14Jones
- 20Knox
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 607
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, East Fife 0.
Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Trialist replaces Matthew Aitken.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).
Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ross Maciver replaces Dylan Easton.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Robert Jones (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Greg Hurst replaces Dale Hilson.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Matthew Knox replaces Craig Thomson.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Craig Thomson (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, East Fife 0. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Kevin Smith.
Booking
Chris Duggan (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Wilkie replaces Kieran Millar.
Booking
Scott Linton (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Lamont (East Fife).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Allardice (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott Linton (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Scott Allardice (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic).
Booking
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 1, East Fife 0.