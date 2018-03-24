Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|29
|18
|7
|4
|45
|31
|14
|61
|2
|Peterhead
|30
|18
|4
|8
|68
|37
|31
|58
|3
|Stirling
|29
|16
|4
|9
|54
|34
|20
|52
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|28
|13
|5
|10
|45
|36
|9
|44
|5
|Elgin
|29
|12
|4
|13
|44
|52
|-8
|40
|6
|Clyde
|29
|10
|9
|10
|40
|42
|-2
|39
|7
|Annan Athletic
|30
|9
|10
|11
|38
|35
|3
|37
|8
|Edinburgh City
|29
|7
|6
|16
|30
|46
|-16
|27
|9
|Berwick
|27
|7
|5
|15
|22
|49
|-27
|26
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|28
|3
|8
|17
|19
|43
|-24
|17