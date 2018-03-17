BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom: Eddie Howe praises Junior Stanislas' 'highest quality' free-kick
Match-winner Stanislas practiced free-kicks for six weeks - Howe
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe praises Junior Stanislas's match-winning free-kick in a "huge win" for the Cherries against bottom of the Premier League West Brom.
