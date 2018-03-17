Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir: League Two match called off with waterlogged pitch

From the section

Saturday's Scottish League Two match between Berwick Rangers and Stenhousemuir has been postponed.

A pitch inspection was called at Shielfield Park on Saturday morning and a waterlogged surface means the game will have to be rearranged.

Four other games in League Two are scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Annan Athletic host Clyde, Elgin City visit Cowdenbeath, Edinburgh City welcome Stirling Albion and Peterhead are at Montrose.