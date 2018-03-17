Confederation Cup: Mnyamane brace puts SuperSport through

African Confederation Cup trophy

A late Thabo Mnyamane brace gave SuperSport United of South Africa a 2-1 home win over Petro Atletico of Angola on Friday and secured a place in the African Confederation Cup play-offs.

The Pretoria club, runners-up to TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second tier African club competition last season, won the last-32 tie 2-1 on aggregate.

SuperSport will next face one of the losing teams from the African Champions League last-32 ties for a place in the group-phase.

Petro went ahead after 50 minutes through defender Elia Martins, with television replays showing at least two Petro players were offside when the free-kick that led to the goal was taken.

It left SuperSport needing to score twice under the away-goals rule to survive and Mnyamane made up for several wasted chances by coming to the rescue.

Both his goals were created by SuperSport captain Dean Furman and came within five minutes of each other to the relief of a sparse crowd watching amid torrential rain.

When a free-kick fell loose inside the box, Mnyamane side-footed it past goalkeeper Gerson Barros on 78 minutes for the equaliser.

Furman then shrugged off several challenges and crossed for Mnyamane to nod the decisive goal into the corner of the net.

"It is good to win again," said SuperSport caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo, referring to the side's recent poor form.

Elsewhere on Friday, African debutants CS la Mancha of Congo Brazzaville also reached the play-offs despite a 2-1 away loss to Al Ahly Shendy of Sudan.

The club advanced 4-2 on aggregate having built a 3-0 first-leg lead last week.