St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon is called up by Canada after switch from Scotland

David Wotherspoon previously played for Scotland Under-21s

Scottish-born St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has switched allegiances to Canada and been called up by the Canucks for the first time.

The 28-year-old joins former Scotland Under-21s Scott Arfield in new head coach John Herdman's squad for a 24 March friendly against New Zealand.

Wotherspoon qualifies for Canada through his mother, Sheila.

He joins Hearts full-back Marcus Godinho and Liverpool winger Liam Miller in the squad for the first time.

Wotherspoon, who began his career with Hibernian and joined St Johnstone in 2013, received the news of his call-up after making his 33rd appearance of the season, as a substitute in Friday's 1-1 draw with his former club.

He is added to the squad, which included three other debutants, announced last week for their one-week training camp in Spain ahead of the match at Pinatar Arena.

The 20-year-old Godinho, who has made his first two appearances for the Scottish Premiership side this month after returning from a loan spell with Berwick Rangers, has yet to make his senior debut but has played at under-20 level.

Marcus Godinho has been called up after breaking into the Hearts first-team

Miller, 18, has yet to make his debut for his club side, while 20-year-old central defender Derek Cornelius is a regular with Javor Ivanjica in Serbia's Super Lig.

David Edgar, the midfielder who had spells with Newcastle United, Burnley, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United, returns to the squad despite still looking for a new club after sitting out 2017 through injury.

Burnley midfielder Arfield, who switched to Canada in 2016 and has gone on to earn 12 caps, was included in the original squad despite having missed his Premier League club's last three matches through injury.

Herdman, who has switched from Canada's women's team, recalled Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan, Los Angeles defender Dejan Jakovic, midfielders Atiba Hutchinson, of Besiktas, and Samuel Piette, of Montreal Impact, as well as Toronto forward Tosaint Ricketts.

The former New Zealand women's team head coach is preparing for forthcoming Concacaf Nations League qualifying.

Canada squad

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Jayson Leutwiler (Blackburn Rovers), Simon Thomas (Bodo/Glimt)

Defenders: Derek Cornelius (Javor Ivanjica), David Edgar (unattached), Dejan Jakovic (Los Angeles), Manjrekar James (Vasas Budapest), Samuel Adekugbe (Valerenga), Marcus Godinho (Heart of Midlothian), Ashtone Morgan (Toronto), Michael Petrasso (Montreal Impact)

Midfielders: Tesho Akindele (Dallas), Scott Arfield (Burnley), M-Jay Chapman (Toronto), Raheem Edwards (Montreal Impact), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles), Liam Millar (Liverpool), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto), Samuel Piette (Monteal Impact), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards: Cyle Larin (Besiktas), Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto)