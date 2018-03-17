Scottish League Two: Montrose beat Peterhead to go top as Cowdenbeath win

Lewis Milne scored the Montrose winner against Peterhead

Montrose came from behind to defeat Peterhead 3-2 and overtake the visitors at the top of Scottish League Two.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Cowdenbeath recorded their first win since August by beating promotion hopefuls Elgin City 3-1.

Third-top Stirling Albion could only manage a 2-2 draw with Edinburgh City and are 10 points behind Peterhead.

Meanwhile, Annan Athletic and Clyde drew 1-1 and Berwick Rangers versus Stenhousemuir was postponed.

Jordan Brown headed Peterhead into a first-half lead at Links Park, Terry Masson fired Montrose level after the break, but Allan Smith shot the visitors back into the lead two minutes later.

Veteran striker Chris Templeman's third goal in two games levelled the game again.

But, with eight minutes remaining, Lewis Milne's close-range header won the game as Stewart Petrie's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games and established a three-point lead with a game in hand.

David Cox's goal ended Cowdenbeath's long wait for a win

Cowdenbeath went into their game with Elgin without a win in 26 games, but Robbie Buchanan fired them ahead six minutes before the break and Jordyn Sheerin headed a second two minutes later.

Shane Sutherland's long-range drive pulled one back after the break, but David Cox fired the goal that secured the Blue Brazil's second league win of the season with four minutes left.

The win moves Cowden to within 12 points of Berwick at the foot of the table, while defeat for Elgin means the visitors remain four points behind Stenny in the final play-off spot.

Stirling move four points clear of Stenny, but they had to rely on a Neil McLaughlin goal five minutes into stoppage time to salvage a point in Edinburgh.

Scott Shepperd, with his seventh goal in nine games, fired City ahead, but Daniel Jardine lashed in a leveller.

Gareth Rodger put Edinburgh back in front from close range with 12 minutes remaining only for McLaughlin to fire home from a last-ditch corner.

Meanwhile, in Annan, Kevin Nicoll fired Clyde ahead after a goalless first half, but the home side were level within five minutes through Blair Henderson's long-range drive.