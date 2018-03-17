Champions League history for Uganda, Swaziland and Botswana

African Champions League trophy

KCCA of Uganda, Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland and Township Rollers of Botswana made history on Saturday as they became the first clubs from their countries to reach the group phase of the African Champions League.

On an historic day for the three nations, KCCA beat Ethiopia's Saint George 1-0 in the second leg of their last-32 tie, Mbabane Swallows were 1-0 winners over Zanaco of Zambia and Township Rollers booked their place with a 0-0 draw against Tanzania's Young Africans.

In Kampala, Muhammad Shaban scored the only goal for KCCA against Saint George, two minutes after the break, to help the hosts progress 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless first leg.

KCCA came agonisingly close to making the last sixteen a year ago and before the second leg, their coach Mike Mutebi had said it was important to "draw a capacity crowd."

The supporters duly willed on their team to victory with KCCA thanking their fans "for being part of this history making moment."

Last year, Mbabane Swallows became the first club from Swaziland to reach the second tier Confederation Cup group phase.

This year, they achieved the feat in Africa's elite club competition courtesy of a goal from Wonder Nhleko midway through the first half at home to Zambia's Zanaco to secure a 1-0 win on the day and 3-1 overall.

Botswana's Township Rollers hosted Tanzania's Young Africans with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Before the second leg, their ambitious coach, Nikola Kavazovic, had boldly declared "we are on our way to becoming a giant, if not in Africa, at least in southern Africa."

In the return leg, Rollers were held to a 0-0 draw in front of their fans to advance, leaving Kavazovic in tears at the final whistle.

In the pick of the other ties on Saturday, holders Wydad Casablanca lost 2-0 away to Williamsville in Ivory Coast, but the Moroccans went through 7-4 on aggregate.

On Sunday, two more countries could be represented in the 16-team group stage for the first time.

Kenyan side Gor Mahia face a tough second leg in Tunisia against twice Champions League winners Esperance. That tie is level at 0-0.

Port of Togo could also make history as they travel with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg to twice Champions League runners-up Al Hilal of Sudan.