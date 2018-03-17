Wrexham: Managerial vacancy sparks interest - club director

Spencer Harris has been on Wrexham's board of directors since November 2011

Wrexham director Spencer Harris has said the National League club's managerial vacancy has already created interest.

Dean Keates has left the Dragons to become new manager of League One side Walsall.

Andy Davies and Carl Darlington have been put in caretaker charge, starting with Saturday's game at Woking.

"My phone has already been busy," Harris told BBC Radio Cymru's Ar y Marc.

"The first call I got was five minutes after the news went up on the website.

"People will show an interest, but we'll see. The directors will be meeting over the weekend."

Harris is confident Wrexham's promotion bid will not be affected by Keates' departure.

The Dragons are fourth in the National League table - eight points behind leaders Macclesfield - with nine games remaining.

"We've got two experienced coaches in Carl Darlington and Andy Davies, we've got great staff behind them and experienced players," Harris added.

"They've come so far throughout the season that they don't want to throw it all away before the end of the season.

"They know what they have to do. I'm not worried about the team."