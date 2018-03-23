Welsh Premier League: New Saints celebrate 12th Welsh title

New Saints players celebrate a goal against Cardiff Met
The New Saints are celebrating their seventh successive and twelfth overall Welsh Premier League title.

They only needed a point against Cefn Druids on Sunday, but nearest rivals Bala Town lost 1-0 to Connah's Quay on Friday which meant they won the title without kicking a ball.

Scott Ruscoe's side are now 13 points clear of Connah's Quay who have leapfrogged Bala into second place.

Former Saints player Ruscoe succeeded Craig Harrison as manager in July 2017.

