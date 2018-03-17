BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace: Wagner confident of survival despite defeat
Wagner confident of Huddersfield survival despite defeat
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is confident his side will be able to survive Premier League relegation despite losing 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, leaving the Terriers just three points above the relegation zone with seven fixtures remaining.
