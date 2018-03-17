Premier League round up: Palace out of bottom three, West Brom lose again

Palace's victory lifts Roy Hodson's side up to 16th in the table

On another important day at the bottom of the table, Crystal Palace were the big winners, beating Huddersfield 2-0 to climb out of the relegation zone.

Bottom club West Brom lost 2-1 at Bournemouth to leave them 10 points from safety with seven matches left.

Fellow strugglers Stoke stay 19th after a 2-1 home loss to Everton. Charlie Adam was sent off for a challenge on Wayne Rooney in the first half of a match played in wild wintry conditions.

Liverpool host Watford at 17:30 GMT.