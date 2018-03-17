Premier League stats: Salah, Tosun, Rodriguez, Adam, Milivojevic
Mohamed Salah got his first Premier League hat-trick, West Brom let a lead slip again, Luka Milivojevic was on the mark from the penalty spot once more and Everton claimed a rare away win.
Liverpool moved up to third by beating Watford 5-0 while there were plenty of twists and turns in the battle for Premier League survival. Here are some of the day's best stats:
- The 5-0 win against Watford was Jurgen Klopp's 50th Premier League home game in charge of Liverpool (W28 D18 L4). The Reds have averaged 2.20 goals per game since Klopp took over - their highest goals per game ratio at Anfield in the competition under any manager.
- Mohamed Salah scored four goals from his four shots - the first player to do so in the Premier League since Andrey Arshavin in April 2009, also at Anfield.
- Bournemouth have picked up 16 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- West Brom have lost 24 points from leading positions, more than any other team.
- Jay Rodriguez's goal was West Brom's first away from home in the league in 402 minutes.
- Huddersfield have failed to score in a league-high 17 Premier League games this season.
- Luka Milivojevic has scored more penalties than any other Premier League player this season (6). Only Andrew Johnson (11) has scored more penalties in a single Premier League season for Crystal Palace.
- Everton have won only their second Premier League away game of the season, ending a run of five straight defeats on the road.
- Charlie Adam became the first player to be sent off for a foul on Wayne Rooney in the Premier League since Sam Sodje for Reading in December 2006.
- Cenk Tosun has now scored in his past three league games for Everton, having failed to score in his first four for the club after joining from Besiktas.
- Tosun also became the first Turkish player to score a Premier League double since Tuncay Sanli for Middlesbrough against Aston Villa in November 2008.