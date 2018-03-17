Premier League stats: Salah, Tosun, Rodriguez, Adam, Milivojevic

West Brom's failure to hold on to their lead means they are 10 points adrift of safety

Mohamed Salah got his first Premier League hat-trick, West Brom let a lead slip again, Luka Milivojevic was on the mark from the penalty spot once more and Everton claimed a rare away win.

Liverpool moved up to third by beating Watford 5-0 while there were plenty of twists and turns in the battle for Premier League survival. Here are some of the day's best stats: