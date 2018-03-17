Scottish League One: Ayr United go three points clear as Queen's Park win

Michael Moffat's 13th goal of the season helped Ayr United down Forfar Athletic

Ayr United moved three points clear at the top of Scottish League One with a 2-0 win at 10-man Forfar Athletic.

Second-placed Raith Rovers host East Fife on Sunday, and Ayr will end the weekend at the league summit.

Meanwhile, bottom side Queen's Park boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation by beating Stranraer 3-2.

Second-bottom Albion Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Arbroath, while Alloa Athletic stay fourth after a 2-2 draw with Airdrieonians.

At Somerset Park, Michael Moffatt's fine solo strike in the 10th minute - his 13th goal of the season - gave Ayr the lead at half-time.

They doubled their advantage nine minutes from time from the penalty spot after Andy Munroe was dismissed for hauling down Lawrence Shankland, with Craig Moore making no mistake from 12 yards.

On-loan Hearts striker Aidan Keena bagged a first-half brace for Queen's Park, with the 18-year-old taking his tally to seven goals in eight appearances for the club.

Scott Robertson cut the deficit at Stair Park, Sean Burns restored the two-goal cushion and after Keena was denied a hat-trick when his penalty was saved, Scott Agnew grabbed a consolation.

Albion Rovers are now just a point ahead of Queen's Park after their defeat by Arbroath.

Alan Trouten's 27th goal of the season gave Albion an early lead before Omar Kader and Ryan Wallace's penalty completed the Arbroath comeback.

Iain Flannigan and Kevin Cawley's goals for Alloa were cancelled out by Dale Carrick and Daryl Duffy of Airdrieonians.

Ryan Conroy missed a penalty for the visitors with the score at 1-1.