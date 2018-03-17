BBC Sport - Irish League highlights: Bannsiders beat Ards to keep pressure on Crues

Bannsiders beat Ards to keep pressure on Crues

Coleraine defeat Ards 3-1 in Bangor to stay two points behind Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders.

Jamie McGonigle and Brad Lyons helped the Bannsiders race into a two-goal lead before Ross Clarke's free-kick pulled a goal back for Ards.

McGonigle scored his second from the penalty spot to seal the points and both managers reflected on Saturday's game.

