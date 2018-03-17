SPAL 0-0 Juventus

From the section

Dybala could not add to his 21 goals for Juventus this season

Serie A leaders Juventus were held to a surprise goalless draw at lowly SPAL, but extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Full-back Alex Sandro and striker Paulo Dybala, with a free-kick, both came close for Juve in the first half.

Dybala missed the target again with a shot in the second period, with SPAL failing to have a single effort.

Second-placed Napoli will look to cut the deficit to two points against Genoa on Sunday (kick-off 19:45 GMT).