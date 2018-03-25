Portsmouth v Oxford United
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shrewsbury
|38
|23
|9
|6
|51
|28
|23
|78
|2
|Wigan
|36
|23
|8
|5
|68
|23
|45
|77
|3
|Blackburn
|37
|22
|10
|5
|70
|35
|35
|76
|4
|Rotherham
|38
|20
|5
|13
|63
|45
|18
|65
|5
|Scunthorpe
|39
|15
|14
|10
|56
|47
|9
|59
|6
|Peterborough
|38
|15
|12
|11
|60
|48
|12
|57
|7
|Plymouth
|38
|16
|9
|13
|47
|47
|0
|57
|8
|Charlton
|37
|15
|10
|12
|46
|46
|0
|55
|9
|Bradford
|37
|16
|5
|16
|49
|54
|-5
|53
|10
|Portsmouth
|37
|16
|4
|17
|45
|47
|-2
|52
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|15
|6
|17
|54
|57
|-3
|51
|12
|Southend
|38
|13
|11
|14
|45
|55
|-10
|50
|13
|Gillingham
|37
|12
|13
|12
|42
|41
|1
|49
|14
|Blackpool
|38
|11
|14
|13
|44
|48
|-4
|47
|15
|Doncaster
|37
|11
|13
|13
|45
|44
|1
|46
|16
|Oxford Utd
|36
|12
|9
|15
|52
|54
|-2
|45
|17
|Fleetwood
|38
|12
|9
|17
|50
|57
|-7
|45
|18
|Walsall
|38
|11
|11
|16
|47
|57
|-10
|44
|19
|Wimbledon
|38
|11
|9
|18
|37
|49
|-12
|42
|20
|Oldham
|36
|10
|10
|16
|50
|62
|-12
|40
|21
|Northampton
|39
|10
|10
|19
|36
|63
|-27
|40
|22
|MK Dons
|38
|9
|12
|17
|37
|51
|-14
|39
|23
|Rochdale
|36
|7
|14
|15
|35
|45
|-10
|35
|24
|Bury
|38
|7
|9
|22
|31
|57
|-26
|30