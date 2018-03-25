League Two
Chesterfield2Notts County0

Chesterfield v Notts County

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 27Barry
  • 33Whitmore
  • 35Nelson
  • 22Talbot
  • 41Hines
  • 28Weir
  • 25Reed
  • 24Kellett
  • 9Dennis
  • 44Brown

Substitutes

  • 10O'Grady
  • 12Anyon
  • 17Smith
  • 19Dodds
  • 20Maguire
  • 26McCourt
  • 37Kay

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 2Tootle
  • 5Duffy
  • 16Brisley
  • 3Dickinson
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 4Hewitt
  • 18Noble
  • 10Grant
  • 30Stead
  • 9Ameobi

Substitutes

  • 6Virtue-Thick
  • 7Alessandra
  • 14Forte
  • 17Smith
  • 21Husin
  • 23Jones
  • 34Fitzsimons
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).

Foul by Bradley Barry (Chesterfield).

Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Matt Tootle.

Attempt missed. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chesterfield 2, Notts County 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Notts County 0.

Foul by Zavon Hines (Chesterfield).

Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 2, Notts County 0. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Shaun Brisley.

Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 1, Notts County 0. Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Kellett with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Jorge Grant.

Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).

Foul by Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield).

Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).

Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jacob Brown (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Carl Dickinson (Notts County).

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Matt Tootle.

Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

Attempt saved. Shaun Brisley (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County391812960411966
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3797213965-2634
24Barnet3979233458-2430
View full League Two table

