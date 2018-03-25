Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chesterfield v Notts County
-
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Ramsdale
- 27Barry
- 33Whitmore
- 35Nelson
- 22Talbot
- 41Hines
- 28Weir
- 25Reed
- 24Kellett
- 9Dennis
- 44Brown
Substitutes
- 10O'Grady
- 12Anyon
- 17Smith
- 19Dodds
- 20Maguire
- 26McCourt
- 37Kay
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 16Brisley
- 3Dickinson
- 11Hawkridge
- 4Hewitt
- 18Noble
- 10Grant
- 30Stead
- 9Ameobi
Substitutes
- 6Virtue-Thick
- 7Alessandra
- 14Forte
- 17Smith
- 21Husin
- 23Jones
- 34Fitzsimons
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).
Foul by Bradley Barry (Chesterfield).
Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Attempt missed. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 2, Notts County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Notts County 0.
Foul by Zavon Hines (Chesterfield).
Matt Tootle (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 2, Notts County 0. Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Shaun Brisley.
Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Notts County 0. Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Kellett with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Jorge Grant.
Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Foul by Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield).
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Foul by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield).
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jacob Brown (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carl Dickinson (Notts County).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.
Attempt saved. Shaun Brisley (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).
