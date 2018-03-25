Birmingham City Ladies 4-0 Liverpool Ladies

England striker Ellen White has scored six goals in eight games for Birmingham City this season

Birmingham City Ladies claimed their fourth win in five Women's Super League 1 games as they eased past Liverpool Ladies at Damson Park.

Rachel Williams fired Blues ahead from 18 yards out, before Paige Williams' deflected cross doubled the lead.

Jess Carter added a third goal before half-time with a shot which went in off the post.

Ellen White completed the scoring, drilling low into the far corner to add to Liverpool's misery late on.

Birmingham stay fifth in the table, but the result leaves them only two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.