Chelsea Ladies 2-2 Reading Women

Chelsea hit back from 2-0 down to draw with Reading to stretch their lead at the top of Women's Super League 1, but the result left the title race in second-placed Manchester City's hands.

The Royals led through Brooke Chaplen's penalty after Jade Moore went down in the area, and Fara Williams' low finish made it two in the second half.

Jonna Anderson tucked in to make it 2-1 before Fran Kirby slotted in to level.

Chelsea moved two points clear of their rivals, but City have a game in hand.

At times breathless, the entertaining game at Kingsmeadow could have been won by Chelsea late on, but England and Reading keeper Mary Earps produced a brilliant save to deny Drew Spence.

Spence then thought she had dramatically won it in the 94th minute, tucking in after a free-kick fell to her in the box, but it was ruled out as Earps was deemed to have been fouled in the area.

The hosts remain unbeaten in WSL1 so far this season, while Reading stay sixth.

Reading's Rachel Furness: "We are obviously disappointed to let the lead slip. Yes, we have got a very good point away from home but we felt we gifted Chelsea the goals.

"We are disappointed in ourselves but obviously we are happy to come away with a point.

"Chelsea are a very good team, they are in the Champions League so it just shows we can compete and we were good enough to get three points today.

"It is about game management and we know ourselves we had five or ten-minute spells where we could have been better on the ball."

Chelsea's Fran Kirby: "I don't think we were good enough in the first half, we were a bit sluggish getting out of the blocks so credit to Reading, they took the chances when they came with the penalty.

"In the second half as well we were a bit too open. It shows the character that we have in the team to get a point, but we are obviously disappointed not to get three.

"It is a busy schedule and we just need to try and get as many points as possible as well as focusing on the Champions League.

"It was my first goal against Reading. I'm friends with some of the girls here still but all I care about now is scoring for Chelsea."