Match ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2.
Chelsea Ladies 2-2 Reading Women
-
Chelsea hit back from 2-0 down to draw with Reading to stretch their lead at the top of Women's Super League 1, but the result left the title race in second-placed Manchester City's hands.
The Royals led through Brooke Chaplen's penalty after Jade Moore went down in the area, and Fara Williams' low finish made it two in the second half.
Jonna Anderson tucked in to make it 2-1 before Fran Kirby slotted in to level.
Chelsea moved two points clear of their rivals, but City have a game in hand.
At times breathless, the entertaining game at Kingsmeadow could have been won by Chelsea late on, but England and Reading keeper Mary Earps produced a brilliant save to deny Drew Spence.
Spence then thought she had dramatically won it in the 94th minute, tucking in after a free-kick fell to her in the box, but it was ruled out as Earps was deemed to have been fouled in the area.
The hosts remain unbeaten in WSL1 so far this season, while Reading stay sixth.
Reading's Rachel Furness: "We are obviously disappointed to let the lead slip. Yes, we have got a very good point away from home but we felt we gifted Chelsea the goals.
"We are disappointed in ourselves but obviously we are happy to come away with a point.
"Chelsea are a very good team, they are in the Champions League so it just shows we can compete and we were good enough to get three points today.
"It is about game management and we know ourselves we had five or ten-minute spells where we could have been better on the ball."
Chelsea's Fran Kirby: "I don't think we were good enough in the first half, we were a bit sluggish getting out of the blocks so credit to Reading, they took the chances when they came with the penalty.
"In the second half as well we were a bit too open. It shows the character that we have in the team to get a point, but we are obviously disappointed not to get three.
"It is a busy schedule and we just need to try and get as many points as possible as well as focusing on the Champions League.
"It was my first goal against Reading. I'm friends with some of the girls here still but all I care about now is scoring for Chelsea."
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 28Telford
- 4Bright
- 18Mjelde
- 16ErikssonBooked at 17mins
- 7DavisonSubstituted forBlundellat 59'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
- 17ChapmanBooked at 18minsSubstituted forThorisdottirat 72'minutes
- 20Andersson
- 10Ji
- 14Kirby
- 9AlukoSubstituted forSpenceat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lindahl
- 2Thorisdottir
- 3Blundell
- 5Flaherty
- 11Rafferty
- 23Bachmann
- 24Spence
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20HardingBooked at 45mins
- 18MooreBooked at 82mins
- 7Furness
- 10Bruton
- 4Williams
- 8Allen
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forLinnettat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 15Green
- 21Moloney
- 36Gaine
- Referee:
- Helen Byrne
- Attendance:
- 1,652
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2.
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).
Mary Earps (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea Ladies).
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Kirsty Linnett replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mary Earps (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Offside, Reading FC Women. Rachel Furness tries a through ball, but Lauren Bruton is caught offside.
Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Maren Mjelde tries a through ball, but Drew Spence is caught offside.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson.
Booking
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).
Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maren Mjelde.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Maria Thorisdottir replaces Katie Chapman.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kirsty Pearce (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Foul by Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women).
Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Natasha Harding.
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).
Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jade Moore.