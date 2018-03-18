Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Alex McLeish, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is set to miss today's visit to Motherwell clash and the forthcoming Scotland friendlies with a calf injury. (Sun)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers warns midfielder Stuart Armstrong he won't be locked in contract stand-off again this summer. (Sunday Mail)

SPFL clubs 'at war' as Hibs fail in a bid to block Neil Doncaster's Scottish FA appointment. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is under contract until the summer of 2019

Scotland manager Alex McLeish is set to snatch goalkeeper Angus Gunn from England — just weeks after nabbing midfielder Scott McTominay. (Sun)

Scotland fans need to cool expectations over Manchester United's Scott McTominay, warns boss Alex McLeish. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is desperate for his first Scotland cap, having been left on the bench as a 17-year-old on his last visit to Hampden. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Graeme Murty demands his Rangers players turn Ibrox back into a fortress after Saturday's loss to Kilmarnock sealed their worst home record for 103 years. (Sunday Mail)

"I'm already a Rangers player in my mind," says on-loan midfielder Jamie Murphy, who intends to sign a permanent deal with his boyhood heroes in the summer. (Sun)

John McGinn came in for some rough treatment in Friday's 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park

Hibs midfielder John McGinn insists he considers it a compliment when rivals try to do a hatchet job on him and his team-mates. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs' John McGinn is ready to fill the boots of 'retired' Scotland captain Scott Brown, says former international Michael Stewart. (Sun)

Bryan Jackson, the administrator who helped save Hearts from the brink of liquidation, has written a play based on his experiences in Scottish football, called The Pieman Cometh.(Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland still have a long way to go - but yesterday's last-gasp Italy win will help as much as England triumph, says head coach Gregor Townsend. (Herald, subscription required)

Scotland showed a growing maturity by beating Italy when not at their best, says former captain Jason White. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)