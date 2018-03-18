Darren Sarll: Stevenage sack manager after two years in charge

Darren Sarll won 41 of his 114 games in charge of Stevenage

League Two side Stevenage have sacked boss Darren Sarll after two years in charge.

The 35-year-old initially took over at Broadhall Way in a caretaker capacity in February 2016 after Teddy Sheringham was dismissed.

Boro drew 2-2 with lowly Port Vale on Saturday and are 16th in the table.

"We haven't seen the progress expected since we strengthened in January so it is time to move on," chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.

"Darren has given his all for us but our poor league form and points-per-game ratio of less than one since October is not something we can allow to continue.

"However, we owe Darren a lot. He stepped into the managerial role with no previous experience and has worked tirelessly to turn young academy players like Ben Wilmot, Mark McKee, Ben Kennedy and Dale Gorman into talented professionals, as well as managing our senior players."

Former West Ham and Newcastle boss Glenn Roeder has also left his role as managerial advisor so first-team coach Nicky Shorey and captain Ronnie Henry will take training on Monday.

Boro return to action with a home match against Colchester on Saturday, 24 March.