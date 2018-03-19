Aberdeen's Scott McKenna 'best centre-half in Scotland' says boss Derek McInnes

Scott McKenna has become a regular in Derek McInnes' side this season

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna is the best centre-half in the Scottish Premiership according to manager Derek McInnes.

The 21-year-old is in his debut season as a Dons regular and has received his first call-up to the Scotland squad.

"McKenna was absolutely faultless," McInnes said after Saturday's 1-0 win over Dundee.

"He's a diamond of a boy and he just gets better and better. I don't see a better centre-half in the Scottish Premiership than McKenna."

McKenna was on loan to Ayr United as they were relegated from the Scottish Championship last season but has now made 26 appearances since breaking into the top-flight Dons' first-team in September.

Alex McLeish (right) watched Aberdeen defeat Dundee on Saturday

He is joined in Alex McLeish's squad for friendlies this month against Costa Rica and Hungary by Dons midfielders Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean.

And McLeish, who is in his second spell as national head coach, was at Pittodrie as the trio helped the Dons move to within two points of second-placed Rangers with a game in hand.

"Alex couldn't have failed to be impressed by all three," McInnes added.

"Christie lit the game up in moments and McLean brought an authority to the game."