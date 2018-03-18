Iajour brace helps Raja Casablanca advance in Confederation Cup

Mouhssine Iajour hit a brace for Raja Casablanca in their win at Nouadhibou of Mauritania

Former African champions Raja Casablanca of Morocco booked their place in the Confederation Cup play-offs with a 4-2 victory at Nouadhibou of Mauritania on Saturday in the second-leg of their last-32 tie.

Mouhssine Iajour scored twice for Raja who won the tie 5-3 on aggregate and will face an African Champions League first-round loser over two legs next month.

Iajour struck after six minutes and again just before the break as Raja went 3-1 up overall by half-time.

That two-goal advantage on the day was halved midway through the second half before Mahmoud Benhalib got a fourth Raja goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Raja are desperate for success in Africa after neighbours and arch rivals Wydad Casablanca won the 2017 African Champions League and then the African Super Cup last month.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Renaissance Berkane completed a great day for Morocco in the second-tier African club competition by eliminating former African champions Club Africain of Tunisia.

A goal from 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) player of the tournament Ayoub el Kaabi earned Berkane a 1-0 win in Tunis and a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

El Kaabi notched a record nine goals as hosts Morocco won the CHAN last month, a tournament restricted to footballers playing their club football in their country of birth.

Al Hilal Obied of Sudan, who reached the Confederation Cup quarter-finals last year at the first attempt, trounced Burundian visitors Olympic Star 6-0 following a goalless first leg.

Mohnud al-Tahier scored within two minutes for Obied and Abakar Suliman added a second goal soon after.

The Sudanese led 4-0 by half-time and Olympic were six goals behind with a quarter of the match to be played.

Rwandan military club APR defeated 2012 Confederation Cup runners-up Djoliba of Mali 2-1 in Kigali, but exited on away goals after losing 1-0 in Bamako last week.

Al Masry of Egypt, coached by Egypt football legend Hossam Hassan, also needed away goals to advance as they were held 0-0 at home by Simba of Tanzania after the first leg finished 2-2.

Diego Apanene converted a penalty and missed another for Nkana of Zambia, who beat Algerian visitors CR Belouizdad 1-0 at home but went out 3-1 on aggregate.

African Confederation Cup last-32 second leg fixtures:

Friday:

SuperSport United (South Africa) 2-1 Petro Atletico (Angola) (SuperSport win 2-1 on aggregate)

Al Ahly Shendy (Sudan) 2-1 La Mancha (Congo Brazzaville) (La Mancha win 4-2 on aggregate)

Saturday:

APR (Rwanda) 2-1 Djoliba (Mali) (Tie ends 2-2 on aggregate. Djoliba win on away goals)

Al Hilal Obied (Sudan) 6-0 Olympic Star (Burundi) (Obied win 6-0 on aggregate)

Nkana (Zambia) 1-0 Belouizdad (Algeria) (Belouizdad win 3-1 on aggregate)

Al Masry (Egypt) 0-0 Simba (Tanzania) (Tie ends 2-2 on aggregate. Masry win on away goals)

Club Africain (Tunisia) 0-1 Renaissance Berkane (Morocco) (Berkane win 4-1 on aggregate)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 2-4 Raja Casablanca (Morocco) (Raja win 5-3 on aggregate)

Sunday:

Cape Town City (South Africa) v Costa do Sol (Mozambique) 1-0

Enyimba (Nigeria) v Energie (Benin) 2-0

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) v Port Louis (Mauritius) (2-0)

USM Alger (Algeria) v Maniema Union (DR Congo) (2-2)

Deportivo Niefang (Eq Guinea) v DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo) (1-1)

Akwa Utd (Nigeria) v Al Ittihad (Libya) (0-1)

Ben Guerdane (Tunisia) v CARA (Congo Brazzaville) (0-3)

Zamalek (Egypt) v Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia) (1-2)