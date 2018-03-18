Sampdoria 0-5 Inter Milan

From the section

Mauro Icardi has scored 22 Serie A goals this season with only Lazio's Ciro Immobile (24) scoring more

Mauro Icardi scored four times, including a first-half hat-trick, as Inter Milan thrashed Sampdoria.

Ivan Perisic put the visitors ahead when he headed in from Joao Cancelo's cross before Icardi, who played for Sampdoria in 2012-13, scored a penalty.

The Argentine made it 3-0 a minute later from Perisic's pass and completed his hat-trick in the 44th minute.

Icardi volleyed in his fourth of the match and Inter's fifth early in the second half from a tight angle.

The result moves Inter up to fourth in Serie A as they aim to take one of the four qualifying spots for next season's Champions League.