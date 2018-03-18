Italian Serie A
Sampdoria0Inter Milan5

Sampdoria 0-5 Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi
Mauro Icardi has scored 22 Serie A goals this season with only Lazio's Ciro Immobile (24) scoring more

Mauro Icardi scored four times, including a first-half hat-trick, as Inter Milan thrashed Sampdoria.

Ivan Perisic put the visitors ahead when he headed in from Joao Cancelo's cross before Icardi, who played for Sampdoria in 2012-13, scored a penalty.

The Argentine made it 3-0 a minute later from Perisic's pass and completed his hat-trick in the 44th minute.

Icardi volleyed in his fourth of the match and Inter's fifth early in the second half from a tight angle.

The result moves Inter up to fourth in Serie A as they aim to take one of the four qualifying spots for next season's Champions League.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 24BereszynskiSubstituted forVerreat 34'minutes
  • 26Silvestre
  • 13Ferrari
  • 29Murru
  • 8BarretoSubstituted forReginiat 54'minutes
  • 34Torreira
  • 90RamírezBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCaprariat 50'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 18Praet
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 3Andersen
  • 9Caprari
  • 11Álvarez
  • 17Strinic
  • 19Regini
  • 21Verre
  • 28Capezzi
  • 30Tessiore
  • 72Belec
  • 92Tozzo

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 7Cavaco Cancelo
  • 37Skriniar
  • 25Miranda
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forVecinoat 78'minutes
  • 8RafinhaBooked at 77minsSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 80'minutes
  • 44Perisic
  • 9IcardiSubstituted forÉderat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 11Vecino
  • 17Karamoh
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 21Santon
  • 23Éder
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 46Berni
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 5.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Miranda.

Offside, Inter Milan. Borja Valero tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matías Vecino.

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Duván Zapata (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Rafinha.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Antonio Candreva.

Booking

Rafinha (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Vasco Regini.

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.

Attempt blocked. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.

Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).

Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Mauro Icardi.

Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.

Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Offside, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Vasco Regini replaces Edgar Barreto because of an injury.

Booking

Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 5. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Gianluca Caprari replaces Gastón Ramírez.

João Cancelo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).

Offside, Sampdoria. Nicola Murru tries a through ball, but Fabio Quagliarella is caught offside.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 4.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 4.

Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Torreira with a cross following a set piece situation.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th March 2018

  • SampdoriaSampdoria0Inter MilanInter Milan5
  • BeneventoBenevento0CagliariCagliari0
  • CrotoneCrotone0RomaRoma0
  • AC MilanAC Milan1ChievoChievo0
  • TorinoTorino0FiorentinaFiorentina0
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0AtalantaAtalanta1
  • LazioLazio19:45BolognaBologna
  • NapoliNapoli19:45GenoaGenoa

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus29243267155275
2Napoli28224262194370
3Roma29176647232457
4Inter Milan281510347212655
5Lazio28165766363053
6AC Milan2815583930950
7Atalanta2812883931844
8Sampdoria28135104743444
9Fiorentina2810993632439
10Torino2881373635137
11Udinese28103153842-433
12Bologna28103153340-733
13Genoa2786132128-730
14Sassuolo2876151848-3027
15Cagliari2876152543-1827
16Crotone2867152748-2125
17Chievo2867152345-2225
18SPAL29510142850-2225
19Hellas Verona2864182552-2722
20Benevento2832231861-4311
View full Italian Serie A table

