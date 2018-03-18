Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 5.
Sampdoria 0-5 Inter Milan
Mauro Icardi scored four times, including a first-half hat-trick, as Inter Milan thrashed Sampdoria.
Ivan Perisic put the visitors ahead when he headed in from Joao Cancelo's cross before Icardi, who played for Sampdoria in 2012-13, scored a penalty.
The Argentine made it 3-0 a minute later from Perisic's pass and completed his hat-trick in the 44th minute.
Icardi volleyed in his fourth of the match and Inter's fifth early in the second half from a tight angle.
The result moves Inter up to fourth in Serie A as they aim to take one of the four qualifying spots for next season's Champions League.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 24BereszynskiSubstituted forVerreat 34'minutes
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 29Murru
- 8BarretoSubstituted forReginiat 54'minutes
- 34Torreira
- 90RamírezBooked at 37minsSubstituted forCaprariat 50'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 18Praet
- 27Quagliarella
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 3Andersen
- 9Caprari
- 11Álvarez
- 17Strinic
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 30Tessiore
- 72Belec
- 92Tozzo
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 37Skriniar
- 25Miranda
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 77Brozovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forVecinoat 78'minutes
- 8RafinhaBooked at 77minsSubstituted forValero Iglesiasat 80'minutes
- 44Perisic
- 9IcardiSubstituted forÉderat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2López
- 11Vecino
- 17Karamoh
- 20Valero Iglesias
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 46Berni
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 5.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Miranda.
Offside, Inter Milan. Borja Valero tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matías Vecino.
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Antonio Candreva.
Booking
Rafinha (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Vasco Regini.
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
Foul by João Cancelo (Inter Milan).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Éder replaces Mauro Icardi.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Offside, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Vasco Regini replaces Edgar Barreto because of an injury.
Booking
Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 5. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Gianluca Caprari replaces Gastón Ramírez.
João Cancelo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).
Offside, Sampdoria. Nicola Murru tries a through ball, but Fabio Quagliarella is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 4.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Inter Milan 4.
Attempt missed. Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Torreira with a cross following a set piece situation.