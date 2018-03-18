Match ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Nice 1-2 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain moved closer to the Ligue 1 title as Dani Alves' late winner gave them victory at Nice.
Mario Balotelli hit the post for Nice, who took a 17th-minute lead when Allan Saint-Maximin finished off after good work from Alassane Plea.
But PSG equalised four minutes later with a goal from ex-Manchester United midfielder Angel di Maria.
Balotelli hit the woodwork for a second time before Alves headed in from Adrien Rabiot's cross to secure PSG's victory.
PSG won the title in four successive seasons before finishing second to Monaco in 2016-17.
However, this latest success was their ninth successive Ligue 1 win and leaves them 17 points clear of Monaco, who only have eight league matches left to play this season.
Nice, who finished third last season, are now eighth in the table.
Line-ups
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 2Souquet
- 31Dante
- 23Sarr
- 20Le Marchand
- 8Lees-MelouSubstituted forSackoat 90+3'minutes
- 25Cyprien
- 6Seri
- 7Saint-MaximinSubstituted forSrarfiat 83'minutes
- 9Balotelli
- 14Plea
Substitutes
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 5Tameze
- 11Srarfi
- 15Burner
- 18Sacko
- 27Makengo
- 30Cardinale
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Berchiche IzetaSubstituted forKurzawaat 45'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 74mins
- 25Rabiot
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forLo Celsoat 76'minutes
- 29Mbappé
- 9CavaniSubstituted forMeunierat 76'minutes
- 11Di María
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 12Meunier
- 18Lo Celso
- 19Diarra
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- Referee:
- Francois Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Ihsan Sacko replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Bassem Srarfi (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alassane Plea (Nice).
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Allan Saint-Maximin.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a cross.
Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Julian Draxler.
Mario Balotelli (Nice) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross following a corner.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Nice. Mario Balotelli tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Maxime Le Marchand (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alassane Plea.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.