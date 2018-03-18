French Ligue 1
Nice1PSG2

Nice 1-2 Paris St-Germain

Dani Alves
Dani Alves' goal was the 95th Paris St-Germain have scored in Ligue 1 this season

Paris St-Germain moved closer to the Ligue 1 title as Dani Alves' late winner gave them victory at Nice.

Mario Balotelli hit the post for Nice, who took a 17th-minute lead when Allan Saint-Maximin finished off after good work from Alassane Plea.

But PSG equalised four minutes later with a goal from ex-Manchester United midfielder Angel di Maria.

Balotelli hit the woodwork for a second time before Alves headed in from Adrien Rabiot's cross to secure PSG's victory.

PSG won the title in four successive seasons before finishing second to Monaco in 2016-17.

However, this latest success was their ninth successive Ligue 1 win and leaves them 17 points clear of Monaco, who only have eight league matches left to play this season.

Nice, who finished third last season, are now eighth in the table.

Line-ups

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 2Souquet
  • 31Dante
  • 23Sarr
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 8Lees-MelouSubstituted forSackoat 90+3'minutes
  • 25Cyprien
  • 6Seri
  • 7Saint-MaximinSubstituted forSrarfiat 83'minutes
  • 9Balotelli
  • 14Plea

Substitutes

  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 5Tameze
  • 11Srarfi
  • 15Burner
  • 18Sacko
  • 27Makengo
  • 30Cardinale

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 17Berchiche IzetaSubstituted forKurzawaat 45'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 74mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forLo Celsoat 76'minutes
  • 29Mbappé
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forMeunierat 76'minutes
  • 11Di María

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 12Meunier
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19Diarra
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
Referee:
Francois Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home14
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Ihsan Sacko replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Bassem Srarfi (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alassane Plea (Nice).

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Allan Saint-Maximin.

Goal!

Goal! Nice 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a cross.

Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Edinson Cavani.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Julian Draxler.

Mario Balotelli (Nice) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien with a cross following a corner.

Booking

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Dani Alves.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Nice. Mario Balotelli tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Maxime Le Marchand (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alassane Plea.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG31272295217483
2Monaco30206474324266
3Marseille29178459342559
4Lyon29159559342554
5Rennes30136113936345
6Nantes30128103030044
7Montpellier3091562825342
8Nice30126124043-342
9Dijon30108124357-1438
10Bordeaux30107133339-637
11Saint-Étienne30910113144-1337
12Guingamp3099123043-1336
13Angers31811123642-635
14Caen30105152236-1435
15Strasbourg3088143554-1932
16Amiens3087152534-931
17Toulouse3079142941-1230
18Troyes3085172540-1529
19Lille3077162948-1928
20Metz3056192756-2921
View full French Ligue 1 table

