Ryan Giggs expects Ashley Williams at his best at China Cup

Ashley Williams made his Wales debut in 2008

China Cup: China v Wales Venue: Guangxi Sports Center, Nanning Date: Thursday, 22 March Kick-off: 11:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ryan Giggs hopes captain Ashley Williams will shine when the new Wales boss' reign begins at the China Cup.

Williams' recent Everton form has brought criticism, but Giggs believes the 33-year-old will rise above it.

"All I can really gauge are Ash's performances for Wales and they have been fantastic," said Giggs.

"It is like a lot of the players, they seem to just go on to that next level when they play for Wales. That is all I'll be looking at."

Wales face hosts China on Thursday, 22 March and either Uruguay or the Czech Republic on Monday, 26 March as Giggs' full-time management career begins.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce reacted to Williams' sending off against Burnley on 3 March by saying the player had been "unprofessional".

Giggs met Williams the following day in a gathering with his backroom staff.

"I have had several chats with him. He met when all the staff met which was great," Giggs explained.

"It was the day after he got sent off, so it was great for him to come down. I did say to him 'You need games now!' Which he laughed at.

"He has been a tremendous captain and club form for some of the players might not be what it is for Wales.

"But I am Wales manager and when they come away with Wales I want them to perform.

"He was brilliant when he came down to meet me. I've been a player, if you lose the game a day before, and you've got stuff to do the day after, you don't feel like doing it.

"For him to come down and spend a few hours with the new staff and the old staff, it was great and I was delighted with it."