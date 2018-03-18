German Bundesliga
B Dortmund1Hannover0

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hannover 96

Michy Batshuayi
Michy Batshuayi (left) has scored 20 club goals this season - 12 for Chelsea and eight for Borussia Dortmund

Michy Batshuayi's spectacular volley gave Borussia Dortmund a win over Hannover in their Bundesliga match.

Batshuayi, who joined Dortmund on loan from Chelsea in January, hit the post early on at Westfalenstadion.

He scored his eighth goal in 11 games for Dortmund when he jumped to backheel in Andre Schurrle's corner.

Maximilian Philipp also hit the post in the last minute as Dortmund extended their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

The match came only three days after Dortmund had gone out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage as their goalless draw away at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg meant they lost 2-1 on aggregate.

Nevertheless, this latest victory keeps them on course for a return to the Champions League next season. They remain third in the Bundesliga, one point behind Schalke and 18 points off leaders Bayern Munich.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 79mins
  • 36ToprakSubstituted forPapastathopoulosat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 27CastroSubstituted forWeiglat 64'minutes
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22PulisicSubstituted forPhilippat 70'minutes
  • 10Götze
  • 21Schürrle
  • 44Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 7Sancho
  • 8Sahin
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 20Philipp
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 33Weigl

Hannover

  • 1Tschauner
  • 25SorgSubstituted forFossumat 78'minutes
  • 20Sané
  • 31Anton
  • 4Korb
  • 6BakalorzSubstituted forMainaat 86'minutes
  • 27SchweglerBooked at 28mins
  • 22Ostrzolek
  • 11Klaus
  • 9de Jesus
  • 24FüllkrugSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Elez
  • 3Albornoz
  • 18Fossum
  • 19Hübner
  • 23Esser
  • 37Sarenren Bazee
  • 40Maina
Referee:
Patrick Ittrich
Attendance:
81,360

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHannover
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home25
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hannover 96 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hannover 96 0.

Attempt missed. Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pirmin Schwegler following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).

Iver Fossum (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matthias Ostrzolek.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Klaus.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Philipp Tschauner.

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Hannover 96. Philipp Tschauner tries a through ball, but Jonathas is caught offside.

Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Linton Maina replaces Marvin Bakalorz.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Julian Korb (Hannover 96).

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund).

Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Jonathas (Hannover 96).

Offside, Hannover 96. Waldemar Anton tries a through ball, but Jonathas is caught offside.

Booking

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the right wing.

André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee (Hannover 96).

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Iver Fossum replaces Oliver Sorg.

Attempt missed. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marvin Bakalorz.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Julian Korb.

Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee replaces Niclas Füllkrug.

Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonathas (Hannover 96).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Christian Pulisic.

Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26213265184766
2Schalke27147641301149
3B Dortmund27139554332148
4Frankfurt2713683830845
5B Leverkusen27128747351244
6RB Leipzig2611783834440
7Hoffenheim2710984641539
8Stuttgart27114122530-537
9B Mgladbach27106113642-636
10Augsburg2798103736135
11Hertha Berlin2781183232035
12Werder Bremen2789103032-233
13Hannover2788113339-632
14Freiburg2761292644-1830
15Wolfsburg27413102837-925
16Mainz2767142946-1725
17Köln2755172749-2220
18Hamburg2746171943-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport