Motherwell 0-0 Celtic: Cedric Kipre dismissal '100% not a red' - Stephen Robinson

Cedric Kipre was shown a red card against Celtic for the second time this season

Stephen Robinson insists Cedric Kipre's dismissal was "100% not a red card" as his Motherwell side held Celtic to a 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw.

Defender Kipre was adjudged to have lashed out with his boot at Scott Brown after a push from the Celtic captain.

The 41st-minute red shown by Craig Thomson left Robinson's men defending stoutly to keep the champions at bay.

"I've seen it back, so I'm 100% certain it's not a red card," Motherwell boss Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"Cedric's brushed his leg against Brown - certainly not the stamp that was indicated for the reason for the red card. I think everybody can see that.

"At worst, it could've been two yellow cards for the boys and nobody would've blinked an eyelid."

Kipre appeared to kick out at Celtic captain Scott Brown

Frenchman Kipre, 21, had already been controversially ordered off against Celtic this season, when he was dismissed for making contact with Scott Sinclair in Well's League Cup final defeat.

On this occasion, the centre-back appeared to react angrily to a nudge from Brown, with both players on the turf following a collision.

While Robinson was proud of the spirited and resolute display of his team, the Northern Irishman felt Motherwell could have won the game with a full compliment of players.

"It spoiled the game for the supporters again," he said of Kipre's red card.

"We've got a big crowd and both sets of fans, good game, very competitive and again we have to come back and just play for a point.

"The same referee has sent off five of our players this season and he's not sent any more Premiership players off this season, so that's hard to take.

"The red card fired us up and I gave them instructions at half-time and they took it to the letter - they deserve all the praise.

Media playback is not supported on this device Motherwell 0-0 Celtic: 'Red card spoiled the game' - Stephen Robinson

"They set in, they worked their socks off, covered for each other, but let's be honest, we were never really an attacking threat in the second half and that was dictated by the decision.

"Our supporters go away happy with a point, but I felt we were there to take three points today the way we were performing in the first half."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he could understand referee Thomson's rationale in giving Kipre his marching orders.

"Looking at it again, I thought it was our free-kick," Rodgers said.

"A little coming-together, Browny looks like he's pushing the boy to get off him, get up and get on with the play. Craig by that time is actually looking at the event.

"I've seen it on the camera. It doesn't look so much. He's maybe moved and gesticulated with his foot to kick out, but Craig is looking straight at it and maybe sees the intent of the player to lash out.

"But, from that moment, it changes the dynamic of the game."

Scott Sinclair's effort was blocked by the dogged Richard Tait as Celtic failed to capitalise on their dominance

Rodgers was disappointed not to see his team claim all three points, with Celtic unable to create many clear-cut opportunities in front of goal, despite their numerical advantage.

However, the draw pushed the champions 10 points clear at the Premiership summit, with a game in hand over second-placed Rangers, whom they meet in next month's Scottish Cup semi-final.

"You have to respect that the game changes when it goes to 10 men," he said. "We played well against the 10 men, our positioning was good, we arrived into good areas, but we didn't make that final bit of incisive play that gets the goals and we missed some chances.

"That's the only disappointment. I thought we gave away a couple of cheap free-kicks that gives the team a bit of pressure.

"I thought the approach was good, but we needed to be a bit more incisive in the final third."