Zamalek knocked out of Confed Cup by Ethiopia's Welayta Dicha

African Confederation Cup trophy

Egyptian giants Zamalek suffered a humiliating exit from the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, losing 4-3 on penalties at home to Ethiopia's Welayta Dicha in the second leg of their last-32 tie.

Zamalek, five times former champions of Africa, were beaten by a side playing in an African club competition for the first time.

Welayta Dicha have now qualified for the Confederation Cup play-offs where they will face one of the African Champions League last-32 losers.

The Ethiopians came armed to Egypt with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg of the continent's second-tier club tournament.

On Sunday, the scoreline was reversed with Zamalek winning their home leg 2-1.

Ahmed Madbouli had given the Egyptians a 2-0 lead, but Welayta Dicha levelled the aggregate score to 3-3 with a goal from Abdel-Samad.

That took the contest into a tense penalty shoot-out in front of Zamalek's own fans.

The pressure told on the hosts who missed two of the spot-kicks, with the visitors winning 4-3 to record a famous victory.

It is a further blow for Zamalek, whose arch-rivals Al Ahly won the domestic league title in Egypt last week.

Zamalek are currently third in the Egyptian league standings.

African Confederation Cup last-32 second leg fixtures:

Friday:

SuperSport United (South Africa) 2-1 Petro Atletico (Angola) (SuperSport win 2-1 on aggregate)

Al Ahly Shendy (Sudan) 2-1 La Mancha (Congo Brazzaville) (La Mancha win 4-2 on aggregate)

Saturday:

APR (Rwanda) 2-1 Djoliba (Mali) (Tie ends 2-2 on aggregate. Djoliba win on away goals)

Al Hilal Obied (Sudan) 6-0 Olympic Star (Burundi) (Obied win 6-0 on aggregate)

Nkana (Zambia) 1-0 Belouizdad (Algeria) (Belouizdad win 3-1 on aggregate)

Al Masry (Egypt) 0-0 Simba (Tanzania) (Tie ends 2-2 on aggregate. Masry win on away goals)

Club Africain (Tunisia) 0-1 Renaissance Berkane (Morocco) (Berkane win 4-1 on aggregate)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 2-4 Raja Casablanca (Morocco) (Raja win 5-3 on aggregate)

Sunday:

Cape Town City (South Africa) 1-2 Costa do Sol (Mozambique) (Tie ends 2-2 on aggregate. Costa win on away goals)

Enyimba (Nigeria) 3-2 Energie (Benin) (Enyimba win 5-2 on aggregate)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) 1-0 Port Louis (Mauritius) (Fosa win 3-0 on aggregate)

USM Alger (Algeria) 1-1 Maniema Union (DR Congo) (Tie ends 3-3 on aggregate. USMA win on away goals)

Deportivo Niefang (Eq Guinea) 1-0 DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo) (Niefang win 2-1 on aggregate)

Akwa Utd (Nigeria) 1-0 Al Ittihad (Libya) (Tie ends 1-1 on aggregate. Akwa win 3-2 on penalties)

Ben Guerdane (Tunisia) 3-1 CARA (Congo Brazzaville) (CARA win 4-3 on aggregate)

Zamalek (Egypt) 2-1 Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia) (Tie ends 3-3 on aggregate. Dicha win 4-3 on penalties)