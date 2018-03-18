SWPL: Celtic miss the chance to go top of the table

Celtic's Ruesha Littlejohn
Celtic's Ruesha Littlejohn went close for Celtic in the first half

Celtic missed the chance to go top of the Scottish Women's Premier League as they were held to a goalless draw by Spartans at K Park.

It was the only game in the top two divisions to beat the cold snap.

German striker Josephine Giard passed up two great first-half chances, while Nicole Pullar and Rusha Littlejohn also failed to find the net.

The result leaves Celtic in third, one point behind Glasgow City and Hibernian having played a game more.

