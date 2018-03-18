Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 1.
RB Leipzig 2-1 Bayern Munich
-
- From the section European Football
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich lost at RB Leipzig, their first defeat in 19 matches in all competitions.
Bayern, 17 points clear at the top of the table, went ahead after only 12 minutes when Sandro Wagner headed in from James Rodriguez's fine cross.
But Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who will join Liverpool in a £51m deal in July, equalised late in the first half.
Keita then set up Timo Werner and he drilled a low winner from 15 yards past Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.
Bayern had won 17 and drawn one of their 18 matches since they last lost, 2-1 away to Borussia Monchengladbach on 25 November.
RB Leipzig, who play Marseille in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, are sixth in Germany's top flight, but only two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt who are fourth and in the last Champions League qualifying spot.
Earlier on Sunday, third-placed Borussia Dortmund beat Hannover 1-0 thanks to a goal from on-loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 32GulácsiBooked at 82mins
- 6Konaté
- 13Ilsanker
- 5Upamecano
- 27Laimer
- 44KamplBooked at 34mins
- 31Demme
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forWernerat 10'minutesSubstituted forAugustinat 83'minutes
- 8KeitaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forForsbergat 69'minutes
- 9Poulsen
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 4Orban
- 10Forsberg
- 11Werner
- 18Lookman
- 28Mvogo
- 29Augustin
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichSubstituted forRafinhaat 79'minutes
- 4SüleBooked at 42mins
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forLewandowskiat 72'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 19RudyBooked at 40mins
- 23Vidal
- 25Müller
- 2Wagner
- 14BernatSubstituted forRibéryat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 7Ribéry
- 8Javi Martínez
- 9Lewandowski
- 13Rafinha
- 16Shabani
- 17Boateng
- 22Starke
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 42,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 1.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yussuf Poulsen.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Timo Werner.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a set piece situation.
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces James Rodríguez.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Naby Keita.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.