Port become first Togolese club to reach Champions League group phase

African Champions League trophy

Port of Togo and Morocco's Difaa el Jadida caused the biggest shocks on Sunday in the second leg of the African Champions League last-32 ties.

Port became the first Togolese side to make the group phase of Africa's elite club competition, knocking out Sudan's Al Hilal on away-goals.

Difaa el Jadida overcame former African champions AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo with a 2-2 draw in Kinshasa to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Port knew they had a good chance to create history in the second leg of their tie against Al Hilal, having won their home leg 2-0 in Togo.

Al Hilal took the aggregate score to 2-1 after just five minutes through Geovane, but Port hit back immediately as Ayi struck two minutes later to make it 3-1 overall.

The hosts continued to try and claw their way back and were rewarded with further goals from Elnour and Bashier in the second half to make it 3-3 overall.

However, it was not enough for the Sudanese outfit as Port secured their passage into the group phase on the away-goals ruling.

Morocco's Difaa el Jadida - who earlier in the competition had achieved a record win over Benfica of Guinea-Bissau - took a slender 1-0 lead to Kinshasa for the return leg against Vita Club.

Mundele hit a brace for Vita Club but it was not enough, as a goal from Ahaddad and then a stoppage time equaliser from Nanah gave Jadida a 2-2 draw on the night, to win 3-2 on aggregate.

The clubs who qualified for the Champions League group phase will now be divided into four pools after a seeded draw, with the winners and runners-up from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

African Champions League last-32 second-leg fixtures:

Saturday:

KCCA (Uganda) 1-0 Saint George (Ethiopia) (KCCA win 1-0 on aggregate)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) 1-0 Zanaco (Zambia) (Swallows win 3-1 on aggregate)

Williamsville (Ivory Coast) 2-0 Wydad Casablanca (Morocco, holders) (Wydad win 7-4 on aggregate)

Mounana (Gabon) 1-3 Al Ahly (Egypt) (Ahly win 7-1 on aggregate)

Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) 6-0 MFM (Nigeria) (Mouloudia win 7-2 on aggregate)

Generation Foot (Senegal) 0-2 Horoya (Guinea) (Horoya win 4-1 on aggregate)

Township Rollers (Botswana) 0-0 Young Africans (Tanzania) (Rollers win 2-1 on aggregate)

Songo (Mozambique) 3-0 TP Mazembe (DR Congo) (Mazembe win 4-3 on aggregate)

Wits (South Africa) 1-0 Primeiro Agosto (Angola) (Tie ends 1-1 on aggregate. Primeiro win 3-2 on penalties)

Sunday:

Entente Setif (Algeria) 4-0 Aduana Stars (Ghana)(Setif win 4-1 on aggregate)

Esperance (Tunisia) 1-0 Gor Mahia (Kenya) (Esperance win 1-0 on aggregate)

Plateau Utd (Nigeria) 1-0 Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)(Etoile win 4-3 on aggregate)

Al Hilal (Sudan) 3-1 Port (Togo) (Tie ends 3-3 on aggregate. Port win on away goals)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) 1-2 Zesco Utd (Zambia) (Tie ends 2-2 on aggregate. Zesco win on away goals)

V Club (DR Congo) 2-2 Difaa el Jadida (Morocco) (Jadida win 3-2 on aggregate)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) 2-0 Rayon Sports (Rwanda) (Sundowns win 2-0 on aggregate)