Raith Rovers face East Fife on 27 March

Raith Rovers will entertain East Fife on Tuesday, 27 March after Sunday's match was postponed.

A frozen pitch meant the League One match, which was due to be played on Sunday, was called off.

The match was due to be televised live on BBC Alba.

After leaders Ayr United beat Forfar Athletic on Saturday, Rovers are three points behind the Honest Men in the race for promotion and the title, while East Fife lie fifth in the table.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr29194676334361
2Raith Rovers29177556302658
3Arbroath29147856401649
4Alloa2913794536946
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer30115144758-1138
7Airdrieonians2999113950-1136
8Forfar3084183460-2628
9Albion2876155265-1327
10Queen's Park3068163662-2626
