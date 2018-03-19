Rob Maclean on Steve Clarke, Graeme Murty, Ross County and Alex McLeish

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock

BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on the weekend's Scottish football action.

Killie's Clarke a cert for boss gong

Anyone got a problem with Stevie Clarke getting the Scottish manager of the season award?

Ah yes. Brendan Rodgers is two Scottish Cup games away from doing a likely double treble. That would mean six trophies out of six since becoming Celtic manager and a special place in the history books.

It's a spectacular achievement, but is it a major surprise? Not really. And it surely doesn't compare with the transformation of a team from relegation contenders in October to top six qualifiers by mid-March.

That's what Kilmarnock gaffer Clarke has done, without the aid of a magic wand or cash injection.

And we're now at the stage that when Killie pull off another impressive result, like Saturday's defeat of Rangers at Ibrox, it's no shock.

It would be a shock if Clarke isn't voted top manager.

Murty job hopes take major hit

Graeme Murty was named manager of Rangers until the end of the season

Football is fickle, as we well know. And what a difference a week has made to the Rangers job prospects of Graeme Murty.

Before 10-man Celtic won 3-2 at Ibrox, the stand-in manager was being strongly tipped for a permanent appointment.

Now, after that disappointing result for Rangers was followed by another home defeat, this time inflicted by Kilmarnock, the talk has turned to who replaces Murty at the end of the season.

It's a brutal business, although results-driven as we're always told, and there could still be another twist in the tale.

Rangers can still win the Scottish Cup and/or finish second in the Premiership. Either of those outcomes could make the decision on Murty a difficult one.

Goalie gaffes are no laughs in Dingwall

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ross County 2-2 Hamilton Academical

Goalkeeping gaffes aren't the only reason Ross County are staring relegation in the face, but they've certainly played an unwelcome part in putting them in a perilous place.

County's current first choice Aaron McCarey has just been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the international friendly against Turkey.

But the former Wolves keeper blundered badly when Marios Ogboe's shot went straight through him as County drew 2-2 at home to Hamilton on Saturday. And that's not been McCarey's only costly mistake.

County's other goalie option, Scott Fox, has had one or two nightmare moments as well this season. as the Dingwall team have slumped to the bottom of the Premiership.

His howler against Rangers in August, when he failed to kick the ball clear and Alfredo Morelos tapped in a gift goal, is unforgettable.

And for a team in County's position, there's no more margin for error.

Squad's Scot us all excited

Scotland manager Alex McLeish and his assistant Peter Grant at training on Monday

We'll have to wait for the unveiling of the Alex McLeish masterplan for fitting two of the best left backs in Britain into his new-look Scotland team.

Injury keeps Celtic's Kieran Tierney out of the squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary, so we won't know until the summer if the talented 20-year-old is going to be playing on the left side of a back three for the national team.

That would allow Andy Robertson, outstanding recently for Liverpool, to operate as a wing back on the left.

But that dilemma's for another day. Big Eck has other, more immediate choices to make for the first game of his second spell in charge.

There are some exciting prospects in the squad. We're all looking forward to seeing what they can do.