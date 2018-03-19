Aitor Karanka: Rest will do Nottingham Forest good

Aitor Karanka was appointed Nottingham Forest manager in January

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka says the international break has come at the right time for his squad.

The Reds are on their best run of the season - currently unbeaten in seven games - but Karanka feels more time on the training ground will be of benefit.

"It is really important especially at this time of the season," the Spaniard, 44, told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We can work on the training ground and have five days off, not in a row obviously, but they deserve the rest."

Forest have been involved in goalless draws in their last three matches, but were last beaten back on 10 February, losing 2-0 at home to Hull City.

They are 16th in the Championship table, but 13 points clear of the relegation places.

"We are on a really good run," added Karanka. "Seven games unbeaten is important to keep our confidence high."