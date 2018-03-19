Kevin Nolan: Notts County boss says FA must be accountable for referees

Kevin Nolan's Notts County are third in the League Two table after 38 matches

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan believes the Football Association should be held accountable for refereeing decisions.

He was furious after match official Andy Woolmer awarded Mansfield Town a 98th-minute penalty in the 1-1 draw at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

"They (the FA) have got to start answering these questions," 35-year-old Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"They will just write back and say 'yeh it was a penalty' when we ask them. There's just too many of them now."

The Magpies had led at half-time thanks to Terry Hawkridge's first-half opener, but Kane Hemmings scored from the spot eight minutes into added time after Lewis Alessandra was penalised for handball.

"He was outside the box," Nolan added. "I don't understand how he has given a penalty.

"They only put seven minutes (of extra time) up, how are we playing eight?

"I am flabbergasted and I don't understand how we have come off this pitch drawing the game.

"He's robbed us of two points, the referee, with an absolute unbelievably terrible decision."