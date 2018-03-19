Martyn Starnes: Bristol Rovers appoint Plymouth CEO from 9 July
Bristol Rovers have named Plymouth Argyle's Martyn Starnes as their new chief executive.
A former CEO at Swindon Town and Yeovil Town, Starnes will continue in his role with Plymouth until joining fellow League One club Rovers on 9 July.
He has been with the Home Park outfit since leaving the Glovers in 2013.
"We have been looking to appoint a CEO since acquiring the club and in Martyn we have found the right one," owner Wael Al Qadi told the Rovers website.
"I have known Martyn for a long time and I am confident he will fit in perfectly at the club.
"He brings with him years of experience and professionalism and shares our vision of developing the academy and engaging the community."