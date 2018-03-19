Scotland: Dylan McGeouch withdraws from squad after training session

Dylan McGeouch has represented Scotland at various youth levels

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch has withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.

He missed Friday's 1-1 draw against St Johnstone through injury and was a doubt for the internationals.

He joined up with the squad for the first training session under new manager Alex McLeish on Monday.

However the Scottish FA announced afterwards that the 25-year-old was returning to his club.

McGeouch was one of 10 uncapped players in Alex McLeish's squad for the two friendlies, with Scotland hosting Costa Rica at Hampden on Friday then travelling to face Hungary four days later.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, meanwhile, will remain with the Scotland squad despite a back problem.

Fraser was an unused substitute in Bournemouth's last three games due to the problem.