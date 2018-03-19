Cedric Kipre: Motherwell appeal against defender's red card in draw with Celtic

Media playback is not supported on this device A harsh red card? Cedric Kipre is sent off for this tussle with Scott Brown

Motherwell have confirmed they have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to defender Cedric Kipre in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Celtic.

Frenchman Kipre, 21, was judged to have lashed out at Scott Brown with his boot following a push from the Celtic captain before half-time at Fir Park.

After the game, Well manager Stephen Robinson insisted referee Craig Thomson had made the wrong decision.

"I've seen it back, so I'm 100% certain it's not a red card," Robinson said.

"Cedric's brushed his leg against Brown - certainly not the stamp that was indicated for the reason for the red card. I think everybody can see that.

"At worst, it could've been two yellow cards for the boys and nobody would've blinked an eyelid."

Motherwell 0-0 Celtic: 'Red card spoiled the game' - Stephen Robinson

And Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Looking at it again, I thought it was our free-kick.

"A little coming together, Browny looks like he's pushing the boy to get off him, get up and get on with the play. Craig by that time is actually looking at the event.

"I've seen it on the camera. It doesn't look so much. He's maybe moved and gesticulated with his foot to kick out, but Craig is looking straight at it and maybe sees the intent of the player to lash out."