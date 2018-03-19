St Columb's extra-time winners over St Patrick's in football final 19 Mar From the section Irish Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43462560 Read more about sharing. Derry side St Columb's and St Patrick's of Downpatrick went head-to-head in the 2018 Northern Ireland Schools' Cup football final - pictured in action at Seaview are Ross Nicholas of St Columb's and Caolan Bentham St Columb's took the lead when Cian McGarvey netted the opening goal of the final McGarvey netted from close-range in the 12th minute leaving the 'Red High' to battle from behind The boys from County Down equalised just before half-time when striker Callum Shields netted a low shot St Columb's sealed a 2-1 victory in extra-time thanks for a Scott Rice free-kick Last year St Columb's lost in the final - but this time they celebrated victory as the dejected Downpatrick boys looked on The celebrations get underway at Seaview for the victorious boys of St Columb's In the Under-16 final, De La Salle College took on Edmund Rice College De La Salle lifted the trophy after a convincing 4-0 victory